TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ethnic Turk activist detained by Iran unaccounted for 76 days
Reports of discrimination against ethnic Turks living in Iran have been increasing, with Iranian authorities persistently ignoring calls for equal rights for all citizens.
Ethnic Turk activist detained by Iran unaccounted for 76 days
Ayat Mehralibeiglou had been detained multiple times by Iranian security forces for his activities related to the basic rights and freedoms of ethnic Turks living in Iran / Photo: AP Archive
January 23, 2024

For the past 76 days, there has been no news from ethnic Turk activist Ayat Mehralibeiglou, who is being held in custody by the Ministry of Intelligence in the city of Tabriz, East Azerbaijan province of Iran.

Ayat Mehralibeiglou's sister, Durna Mehralibeiglou, shared a video on her social media account stating, "Since my brother was detained, he has been held in a cell by the Ministry of Intelligence in the city of Tabriz for 76 days. Please be our voice."

RelatedIran announces arrest of Turkish origin community leader

Ongoing detention

Recommended

Ayat Mehralibeiglou was arrested on November 7, 2023, by Iran's Ministry of Intelligence in the East Azerbaijan province, and the detention has been ongoing for 76 days.

During this period, he has been allowed only one phone call with his family.

Before this incident, Ayat Mehralibeiglou had been detained multiple times by Iranian security forces for his activities related to the basic rights and freedoms of ethnic Turks living in Iran, resulting in imprisonment sentences.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan