Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has slammed the international community for not stopping Israel's war against Palestine's Gaza and voiced concern about the spillover effect of the war to the region.

"One hundred and nine days into the conflict, it is a shame that the international community is still unable to stop the bloodshed in Gaza and the West Bank," Fidan told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, on Tuesday.

"The argument that the current war is about providing security for Israel is far from being convincing. Yet, the proponents of this argument never talk about the security of the Palestinians nor Palestine’s right to self-defence," he added.

The meeting under UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres included senior foreign ministers and ambassadors from the 15 Council members, together with other nations.

Palestine's besieged city of Gaza is facing a humanitarian crisis from Israel’s unrelenting military operation, mounting death toll and escalating calls for an immediate cease-fire.

"Gaza used to be an open prison. Now, it is a battleground where the Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) runs military operations for killing civilians to extend his political life," Fidan said.

Genocide, spill-over