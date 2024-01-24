WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia extends ceasefire with ELN rebels for six months
Colombia's government and the ELN rebels have agreed to extend their current ceasefire for six months as the move aims to further peace efforts and build trust between the parties.
Colombia extends ceasefire with ELN rebels for six months
The latest development offers hope for a lasting peace agreement in Colombia. / Photo: AFP
January 24, 2024

Colombia’s government agreed to extend a ceasefire with the National Liberation Army (ELN), the nation’s largest remaining armed rebel group, for six months.

“There is already an agreement. Now the government needs to issue the decree so they (ELN) can give the order for a ceasefire,” said the High Commissioner for Peace, Otty Patino, speaking Tuesday from the Colombian Pacific, where President Gustavo Petro’s Cabinet moved to work this week.

The agreement represents an extension of the ceasefire signed between the government and the guerrilla group on August 3 last year.

Although the first six months of the ceasefire have resulted in a reduction in violence, the agreement has been at risk, especially after the kidnapping in October by the guerrillas of Manuel Diaz, the father of Liverpool soccer player Luis Diaz.

The guerrillas finally freed him after 12 days of captivity. Luis’s mother was also abducted but was freed within hours.

The government has been emphatic in demanding the freedom of the rest of the people who remain hostage, and it is estimated that around 30 people remain kidnapped by the rebel group.

Recommended

The ELN has said that it will only stop kidnapping when it receives financing.

RelatedVenezuela agrees to help in Colombia-ELN peace talks

​​After more than a year of talks that have taken place in Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico, the Colombian government and guerrilla delegations began the sixth cycle of peace talks this week in Havana.

Last week, Petro nominated Vatican City as the venue for the next round of peace talks with the ELN after meeting with Pope Francis in Rome.

The talks have suffered other setbacks, including Petro’s December 31 announcement about a six-month ceasefire with the ELN, which the guerrilla group denied three days later.

The agreement is part of Petro’s "total peace" policy, an attempt to demobilise all of the country's remaining rebel groups to resolve a conflict dating back to the 1960s.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit