Yemen's Houthis launched missiles at ships in the Red Sea, but two were intercepted and the third missed, the White House has claimed.

US and British forces carried out two rounds of joint strikes aimed at reducing the Houthis' ability to target shipping, while Washington has also launched a series of unilateral air raids on missiles that were ready to fire –– but the Iran-backed group has vowed to continue its attacks.

"There were three Houthi missiles fired at two merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea, one missile missed ... and the other two were shot down by a US Navy destroyer," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Related 64 ships safely cross Red Sea after cutting ties with Israel: Houthis

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the missiles were fired "toward the US-flagged, owned, and operated container ship M/V Maersk Detroit," but did not mention a second vessel being targeted.

"There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship," CENTCOM said in a statement.