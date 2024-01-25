WORLD
US-led Pacific coalition 'prepares for war' with North Korea — Russia
Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov claims that the US-led bloc and Japan's military ambitions threaten diplomacy and raise fears of a conflict in Korean peninsula.
Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a media briefing on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at United Nations Headquarters.  / Photo: AP
January 25, 2024

Russia’s top diplomat accused the United States, South Korea and Japan of preparing for war with North Korea.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a UN news conference on Wednesday that this new military bloc brought together by the United States is building up military activity and conducting large-scale exercises.

All of a sudden South Korea’s rhetoric “became even more hostile towards Pyongyang,” he said.

“In Japan as well, we hear aggressive rhetoric” and it is seriously talking about setting up NATO infrastructure with US assistance.

Lavrov said the objective of the military bloc is clearly stated: “They’re preparing for war with the DPRK,” the initials of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The Russian minister said the US, South Korea and Japan have also been talking about developing their cooperation. “It’s quite wishy-washy the way they phrased it, but they said something like nuclear-related cooperation,” he said.

Lavrov: DPRK seeks for independence

Last week, the three countries conducted combined naval exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in their latest show of strength against nuclear-armed North Korea.

North Korea's Kim has been on a provocative run of weapons testing and threats that raised regional tensions to their highest point in years. Senior diplomats from the three allies were to meet in Seoul to discuss the worsening standoff with Pyongyang.

On the other hand, Lavrov said Russia’s relationship with the DPRK is “proceeding nicely, it's developing quite actively.”

“We see that the DPRK is trying to be independent, not to dance anybody’s tune,” he said.

Kim Jong-un is openly supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine. Kim has been actively boosting the visibility of his ties with Russia in an attempt to break out of diplomatic isolation and strengthen his footing, as he navigates a deepening nuclear standoff with Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.

Putin confirmed his willingness to visit the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, at a convenient time during his meeting with Kim in Russia’s Far East in September. Lavrov said the timing will be decided by the Kremlin.

Lavrov compared Kim’s recent announcement that North Korea would not reunify with South Korea to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement saying there will be no Palestinian state after the ongoing Israel's war on Gaza.

“It’s terrible when, instead of unity, we have trends which divide us,” the Russian minister said. “And yet, this is a systematic process across many regions, and the main contributor to that trend are those who believe to be the masters of the universe.”

Without naming the US and former Western colonial powers, he said countries that told others how to live for half a millennium and believe they are “masters of the universe” ignore that the overwhelming majority of ex-colonies are now independent and want to buttress their cultural and religious identity.

These ex-colonial states are “leaving the West behind,” pointing to the BRICS economic bloc of developing economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The BRICS members have invited Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Ethiopia to join.

Lavrov said “the ex-colonial powers have to face up to the reality in today’s world.”

“You shouldn’t just think that you’re so strong just because you have the dollar,” he said.

SOURCE:AP
