Norway has agreed to act as an intermediary to help unfreeze tax funds earmarked for the Palestinian Authority (PA) that are held by Israel, the Norwegian foreign minister said.

On January 21, Israeli officials said the Israeli cabinet had approved a plan for frozen tax funds earmarked for Gaza to be held by Norway instead of transferred to the PA.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said on Thursday Norway had agreed to act as an intermediary for the transfer of the tax funds but that the specifics were still being worked out.

"Work is now underway to try to establish the framework for such a solution. We are in dialogue with both the Israeli and Palestinian authorities and other stakeholders," Barth Eide told Reuters, without giving further details.

He said he was deeply concerned about the PA's financial situation, which he described as "grave".

In addition, the freeze "endangers the (PA's) ability to provide basic services, like paying salaries to health workers and teachers, among others," he said.

Key to survival