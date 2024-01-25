TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to continue targeting terrorist groups without constraints
Türkiye's National Security Council addresses the latest developments in the Red Sea, Libya, Somalia and Sudan, reiterating Ankara's commitment to ending bloodshed in Gaza and seeking peace based on 1967 borders.
Türkiye to continue targeting terrorist groups without constraints
The National Security Council called for urgent reforms in the existing international system, to address the observed failures in preventing human rights violations in besieged Gaza. /Photo: AA / Others
January 25, 2024

The National Security Council of Türkiye, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has convened at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to address crucial national and international issues.

It evaluated the latest developments in the Red Sea, as well as the situations in Libya, Somalia and Sudan, according to the statement released after the meeting on Thursday.

It also reiterated the commitment to targeting all terrorist organisations and their affiliates within the framework of Türkiye's rights derived from international law, without any time or location constraints.

Referring to successful operations carried against terrorist organisations, including PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETO, and Daesh, both domestically and internationally, the statement emphasised that Türkiye's steadfast national security policy cannot be thwarted by plans orchestrated through proxy terrorist organisations.

Israel's ongoing atrocities in Palestine's Gaza

Expressing concern over Israel's ongoing atrocities in Gaza, the statement stressed the importance of resolving the situation that negatively affects global stability.

Recommended

It called for urgent reforms in the existing international system, especially the United Nations, to address the observed failures in preventing human rights violations in besieged Gaza.

The statement reiterated Türkiye's persistent and determined stance on stopping the bloodshed in Gaza, ensuring uninterrupted and unimpeded humanitarian aid, achieving fair and lasting peace based on the 1967 borders, and reforming the international system.

Israeli attacks in the coastal territory since the October 7 Hamas attack have killed nearly 26,000 people and led to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Escalations in the region

Evaluating the developments in Red Sea, where Houthi attacks on commercial ships has led to airstrikes by the US and other allies, the National Security Council emphasised on the importance of resolving the situation, which is affecting global stability negatively.

The situations in Libya, Somalia, and Sudan were discussed, with the council expressing Türkiye's commitment to supporting the territorial integrity of friendly and brotherly countries and continuing efforts to resolve existing issues through dialogue with relevant parties.

Highlighting Türkiye's efforts to maintain peace and stability in the Black Sea within the framework of the Montreux regime, including initiatives such as the food security program and the Black Sea mine countermeasure task group, the meeting emphasised the importance of an immediate ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine War.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan