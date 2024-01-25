The United States and Iraq have said they will begin discussions on the future of American and other foreign troops in the country, with Baghdad expecting the talks to lead to a timeline for reducing their presence.

The talks — which have been planned for months — will come at a time of heightened tensions in Iraq and the region linked to the brutal Israeli war on besieged Gaza, which has sparked a surge in attacks on American and other coalition troops.

Washington and Baghdad agreed to form working groups that would eventually lead to formulating "a specific and clear timeline... and to begin the gradual reduction of its [the coalition's] advisers on Iraqi soil", Iraq's Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said the timeline would be contingent on evaluating the "threat posed by IS [Daesh] and its danger" as well as the "reinforcement of the capacities of the Iraqi security forces".

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin confirmed meetings would start "in the coming days" and said the process will "enable the transition to an enduring bilateral security partnership between the United States and Iraq".

"The coalition's mission to defeat [Daesh] will transition on a timeline that considers three key factors: the threat from [Daesh], operational and environmental requirements, and the Iraqi security forces' capability levels," Austin said.

There are roughly 2,500 US troops deployed in Iraq and about 900 in Syria.

A senior US defence official said the upcoming meetings would not be a negotiation on the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq, but said Washington "sees a need to transition to a normal bilateral security cooperation relationship".

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists that the US military footprint in Iraq "will certainly be part of the conversations as it goes forward", indicating that Baghdad's desire for a reduction in these forces is on the table.

