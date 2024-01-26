Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron and emphasised the urgent need for a "full ceasefire" in Gaza to make lasting peace possible in the Middle East.

Israel's atrocities against Palestinians, especially in the besieged Gaza, were in the spotlight during the meeting held at the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s representative office in Istanbul on Friday.

Fidan stressed that a ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution must be implemented for permanent peace in the region.

Bilateral relations

A Turkish diplomatic source said the two ministers met for some 90 minutes, followed by inter-delegation talks, and discussed the war in Gaza, bilateral ties, and Türkiye's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership bid.

The two ministers reaffirmed their determination to strengthen bilateral relations between Türkiye and the UK in all areas, especially in trade, economy, and defence industry.