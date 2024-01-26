Israeli air strikes on the Nuseirat urban refugee camp in central Gaza overnight killed at least 15 people, including a five-month-old baby, as health authorities in the besieged territory said the death toll since the start of the war has surpassed 26,000.

In southern Gaza, Israeli forces pushed further into the city of Khan Younis, where the intensity of the fighting has increased in recent days.

The Israeli forces on Friday ordered residents of three neighbourhoods and the Khan Younis refugee camp to evacuate to a coastal area.

The camp, like others in Gaza, was initially settled by Palestinians who fled or were driven from their homes during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation and has since been built up into a district of the wider city.

The leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yehya Sinwar, and the commander of the group’s military wing, Mohammed Deif, both grew up in the Khan Younis refugee camp.

The intense fighting came as the United Nations’ top court on Friday stopped short of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza, as sought by South Africa, which has accused Israel of genocide in its military offensive.

Instead, the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage. The court also rejected a request by Israel, which rejects the genocide accusation, that the case be thrown out.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Friday that the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the war stood at 26,083, with 64,487 Palestinians wounded.

Over the last 24 hours, 183 people were killed and 377 others were wounded, ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra said in a statement.