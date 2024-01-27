WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkish astronaut Gezeravci performs more experiments in space
Alper Gezeravci has implemented 6 experiments since reaching International Space Station.
Turkish astronaut Gezeravci performs more experiments in space
Gezeravci will conduct 13 scientific experiments prepared by Turkish scientists and research institutions. / Others
January 27, 2024

The first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravci, has continued his work on the International Space Station (ISS) with his seventh experiment, "gMetal."

Project managers professor Iskender Gokalp from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK) and Deputy Industry and Technology Minister Ahmet Yozgatligil, will experiment with the effects of gravity on the formation of a homogeneous mixture between solid particles and the fluid medium under chemically non-reactive conditions. Therefore, the propulsion systems of the spacecraft will be made more efficient.

Gezeravci has implemented six experiments since he reached the ISS.

The 'EXTREMOPHYTE' project, led by Gezeravci, investigates the physiological and molecular responses of the endemic halophyte plant, Schrenkiella Parvula, which grows in Tuz Lake, to the space environment. The goal is to develop new plants that can provide essential nutrients for the anticipated large population living in space in the future and to support environmental controls in closed living environments.

Life support systems

Recommended

It is advancing with its initial steps, conducting the 'CRISPR-GEM' and 'Expert' experiments to investigate the potential use of microalgae species in life support systems in space.

Gezeravci will be involved in the 'ALGALSPACE' project, which explores the use of algae in the space environment for oxygen regeneration from carbon dioxide, supplemental food supply, water purification, life support systems, and detecting vital reactions to living in space through changes originating from the 'vocal cord.'

The project also aims to identify disorders caused by low gravity using sound frequencies.

In addition to the "VOKALKORD" experiments which are still in progress, Gezeravci also works on the 'OXYGEN SATURATION' experiment which aims to identify differences and discomforts caused by low gravity by calculating the oxygen level in the air with the support of artificial intelligence.

RelatedIn pictures: Alper Gezeravci's journey to space fills Türkiye with joy
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties