The Turkish Foreign Ministry has raised concerns over recent decisions by certain countries to suspend funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"Working under very difficult conditions, UNRWA meets the vital needs of millions of Palestine refugees," the statement said on Sunday.

Remarking on the challenging environment in which UNRWA operates, the foreign ministry statement noted that since October 7, over 150 UNRWA personnel have lost their lives in Gaza, underscoring the risks faced by those dedicated to assisting the Palestinian population.

Calling for the countries that have announced the suspension of funding to reconsider their decisions, "The suspension of funding to UNRWA, following allegations against a few UNRWA staff, will primarily harm the Palestinian people," it expressed.

Donor countries suspending funding to UNRWA