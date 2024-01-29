Under the scheme announced in November, EU member Italy would open two camps across the Adriatic Sea in Albania, which is not an EU member.

One camp would screen migrants on arrival and a second would detain them while asylum applications are processed, officials have said.

Migrants would then either be allowed to enter Italy or repatriated, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said his country felt a duty to help Italy because of the special relationship between two countries and the way Italy received hundreds of thousands of Albanians in the 1990s after the fall of communism.