An Israeli document on Monday levelled allegations against a dozen United Nations employees, claiming they played a role in Hamas' October 7 incursion into Israel that killed 1,200 Israelis while 240 were taken alive as captives.

Allegedly, seven people participated in the incursion into Israel; one participated in a kidnapping, while another helped to steal a soldier's body.

However, last Friday, the same day as the UN's top judicial body issued an interim ruling regarding accusations of genocide against Israel, the Middle Eastern country also brought forward allegations against The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Two Western officials told the New York Times that they were briefed on details but "had not been able to verify the details."

Israel's allegations led to more than 10 Western nations putting a freeze on vital funding providing critical services, including education, refuge and food security to Palestinians amid the onslaught in Gaza that has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians - largely women and children.

The cuts to funding stand at $363 million of UNRWA's $1.6 billion budget.

UNRWA has said if funding stops it will not be able to continue operations in Gaza and the region beyond the end of February, a threat reportedly considered to be “the gravest in its history because it comes at a time of crisis for Gaza”

At least 85 percent of Gaza's population is displaced amid acute shortages of food, potable water, and medicine, while over half of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israeli documents allege around 190 UNRWA staff members, including the likes of teachers, have also participated in the resistance as Hamas or Islamic Jihad (PIJ) fighters.

Palestinians insist Israel is seeking to sully the UNRWA's reputation. At the same time, the agency has taken swift action, sacking nine accused staff members for "the abhorrent alleged acts" amid an ongoing investigation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has met with the head of the agency's internal investigations to deal with the issue as "swiftly and as efficiently as possible."

After Hamas' October 7 attack, Israelis launched a barrage of heavy airstrikes on the besieged enclave of Gaza.

What the document says

On Monday Israel released a dossier that the Associated Press and the New York Times have reviewed.

According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the purported evidence is linked to documents seized from dead fighters and "interrogations of captured Hamas fighters." However, the WSJ did not explain how Israel historically relies upon torture techniques to gain confessions - something previously reported by Haaretz.

According to the Israeli document, 12 people are listed for their alleged roles in the attack and photos, something that the Associated Press said "could not be independently confirmed."

Of the 12 alleged participants, nine are said to be teachers and one, a social worker, while seven employees allegedly crossed into Israel on the day of the attacks.

Another person is accused of participating in the kidnapping, another in the abduction of the body of a dead soldier and three others Israel claims were involved in the attacks.

The report claimed one took up arms with the use of an anti-tank missile before the attack, while another took photos of a woman hostage. Israel alleges ten people held ties to Hamas and one to PIJ.

The document says two out of the alleged 12 involved have been killed, while the UN said one individual is in the process of being identified.

An unnamed Israeli official told Reuters the 190 mentioned in the dossier were alleged fighters, while around 10 percent of UNRWA staff allegedly held ties to resistance groups.

Israel's evidence