Wednesday, January 31, 2024

1702 GMT –– Russia has said it destroyed 20 missiles launched by Ukraine over the Black Sea and the Crimea peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.

"Air defence on duty destroyed 17 Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea and another three over the Crimea peninsula," the Russian Defence Ministry said on social media.

The ministry added that debris from a missile fell near Lyubimovka", a northern suburb of the city of Sevastopol.

The Moscow-affiliated governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, earlier said air defence was working over the city.

He said debris fell "around Federovskaya Street in a private sector", but added there were no casualties.

More updates 👇

1714 GMT –– Yellen to EU: Biden is committed to Ukraine budget funding

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has reassured top European Union officials that the Biden administration was "firmly committed" to its request for Congress to approve $11.8 billion in budget aid for Ukraine.

"Congress must act quickly to provide support to Ukraine, including through direct budget assistance," Yellen said at the start of a bilateral meeting with EU executive vice presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis in Washington.

"Failure to act would hand a victory to President Putin and have unthinkable consequences not only for Ukraine, but also for our collective security," Yellen said, adding: "Simply put, we cannot allow Ukraine to run out of money before it runs out of ammunition."

1659 GMT –– Ukraine hits airfield in Russia-occupied Crimea: commander

The Ukrainian military has struck Belbek military airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine's Air Force commander said.

In his post on Telegram, Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the military for conducting the operation.

"Ukrainian aviators will definitely return to their home airfield," he said and posted a video from social media of the claimed strike.

1635 GMT –– EU will only supply half of promised shells to Ukraine by March: Borrell

Speaking after an EU defence ministers' meeting in Brussels, the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has said around 52 percent of the promised rounds would be delivered by March, with the original target to be reached by the end of the year.

The target was set in response to Ukraine's need for 155-mm artillery shells, which have become a key element in its fight against Russia.

"There was some initial inertia, but then once things get set in motion, they can speed up," Borrell said by way of explanation as to why the EU will not meet its own deadline.

The production capacity for artillery shells in Europe has gone up 40 percent since the start of the war and is expected to reach 1.4 million rounds a year by the end of 2024, Borrell said.

1546 GMT –– Turkish, Ukrainian ministers discuss reconstruction of Ukraine

Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, and Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov have come together at an event titled Forum on the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

During the meeting, officials discussed the role of Türkiye in the reconstruction process, according to Bolat's statement on social media platform X.

"The experience gained from the successful projects undertaken by Turkish contractors in various regions of the world to date will be a cornerstone of the collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the reconstruction of Ukraine's damaged infrastructure and superstructure," he said.

1506 GMT –– Ukraine's ground commander declined offer to replace his boss as army chief: source

Ukraine's ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi was offered the job of replacing his boss Valeriy Zaluzhnyi as commander of the armed forces, but declined, a source familiar with the matter has said.

The source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, was unable to say exactly how or when the job offer was communicated to Syrskyi.

1458 GMT –– Ukraine stages new drone attack on Russian oil refinery: Kiev

Ukraine has carried out another drone attack on an oil facility deep inside Russian territory, a military intelligence source in Kiev said.

The claim comes after the governor of Saint Petersburg said there had been a loud blast at an industrial site outside the northern city.

Local media meanwhile reported that S-400 missiles systems had shot at a drone that crashed on an oil storage facility in the Nevsky district.

"It was a GUR operation," the source said referring to Ukraine's military intelligence services. The source said the target was used for "military purposes".

1408 GMT –– Putin: Ukraine shot down military transport plane with US Patriot missile system

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that an Il-76 military transport plane downed in the Belgorod region last week had been struck with missiles fired from a US-supplied Patriot air defence system.

Putin also said that Russia wanted an international investigation into the incident.

1313 GMT –– Rumours of army chief's exit show Ukraine discord: Moscow

Russia has claimed that Ukraine's leaders were divided after Zelenskyy reportedly tried to pressure his Armed Forces Chief Valery Zaluzhny to stand down.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow that reports of the attempted dismissal exposed "growing differences" between Ukraine's civilian and military leadership.

Various reports suggested Zaluzhny would be replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence.

Zelenskyy's office has denied it planned to remove Zaluzhny and the country's Defence Ministry said the reports were "not true" in a post on social media.

1310 GMT –– Russia and Ukraine exchange over 400 POWs

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war, just a week after Moscow said Kiev had shot down a plane carrying dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia's Defence Ministry said 195 of its soldiers were freed, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 207 people –– both soldiers and civilians ––had returned to Ukraine.

"Our people are back. 207 of them. We return them home no matter what," Zelenskyy said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry said "195 Russian servicemen... were returned home".

It added that the personnel were provided with the “necessary medical and psychological assistance.”

1226 GMT –– West slammed for creating war hysteria in Europe against Russia

At a press conference in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has urged the West to stop accusing Russia of planning a war in Europe.

Zakharova blamed NATO countries for launching a slew of new myths and frightening stories about the inevitability of a fresh conflict.

"As we can see, Washington-influenced political and public figures in the NATO and EU countries have actively begun to speak in the last few weeks about the need to prepare either for a war with our country or a conflict, another round of tension," she said.

1110 GMT ––EU leaders propose annual debates on Ukraine aid

European Union leaders to propose holding an annual debate on a planned $54 billion (50 billion euro) aid package for Ukraine to overcome opposition from Hungary, according to draft summit conclusions.

The EU aid is to help cover Ukraine's needs for 2024-2027, with 33 billion euros in cheap loans and 17 billion in grants from the EU budget to give Kiev stable financing as it fights off Russia's military campaign.

Hungary has been pushing for an annual review that would give it the right to veto the disbursements every year. This goes against the idea of predictable funding and other EU countries reject it, but if the money is to come from the EU budget, it requires unanimity among the 27 EU countries, so Hungarian consent is necessary.

In the latest version of the draft summit conclusions, seen by the Reuters news agency, EU leaders say they could hold yearly debates on how the EU money is being spent by Ukraine, based on reports by the European Commission.

This would not give Hungary a right to veto the money, but it could air concerns.

1105 GMT –– Russian parliament adopts bill on seizing property of those who ‘discredit' military

According to the Russian parliament (known as State Duma) statement, lawmakers have unanimously adopted a bill that will provide for the confiscation of property and deprivation of honorary titles for "activities directed against the country, as well as for public insults and discrediting the army."

Chairman State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said on Telegram that the “absolute majority” supports punishing those who are “pouring dirt on our country, soldiers and officers” from outside the country, as well as those who support and finance Ukraine.

“The adopted decision will make it possible to punish those who conduct activities against their country," Volodin said, adding that it will also strip them of their honorary titles and confiscate their property, money, and other valuables in Russia.