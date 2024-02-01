Turkish Armed Forces' relentless efforts in combating terrorism persist with unwavering determination, Zeki Akturk, the spokesperson of Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence has said, during a press briefing at the ministry.

Akturk highlighted the ongoing operations against various terrorist organisations, including PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG, Daesh, and FETO, both within the country and across borders.

He stated that in the past week alone, 63 terrorists have been neutralised in operations, bringing the total number of terrorists neutralised since January 1, 2023, to 2,541.

Emphasising the success in preventing illegal border crossings, he expressed that in the last week, 188 individuals, including 6 associated with FETO and 1 with Daesh, were apprehended, while 3,441 were stopped from crossing the border illegally.

Since the beginning of 2024, 686 people have been apprehended, and 18,594 have been prevented from illegally crossing the borders, he said.