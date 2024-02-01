WORLD
3 MIN READ
Armenia's PM says decades-old Armenian claims hinder peace in Caucasus
Decades-old Armenian claims on Azerbaijan's region of Karabakh hinder the establishment of peace in the Caucasus region, says the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Armenia's PM says decades-old Armenian claims hinder peace in Caucasus
Relations between Armenian and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions. / Photo: AA Archive
February 1, 2024

Decades-old Armenian claims on Azerbaijan's region of Karabakh hinder the establishment of peace in the Caucasus region, said the country’s Prime Minister.

"I wonder, does our state policy have to be based on the decision by the National Council of Karabakh and the (Soviet era) Supreme Council of Armenia, according to which Armenia and Karabakh should be united, as stipulated in the (1990 Armenian) Declaration of Independence? If so, it means that we are going to have a war now, we will not achieve peace," Nikol Pashinyan told Armenian Public Radio in an interview on Thursday.

At the same time, he said that Armenia must have a combat-ready army to defend its territory "within the borders of the former Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic."

Pashinyan also criticised the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, the Russia-led military bloc, for not helping in the issue of Karabakh, not mentioning how the organisation was established to defend its member countries in case of aggression while Karabakh is an internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan.

Armenia criticised Russia’s refusal to fight for Armenia, and said that after the events in Karabakh "for a number of reasons, the Russian Federation cannot be Armenia's main partner in the defence and military-technical spheres."

Recommended

Relations between Armenian and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Azerbaijan liberated most of the region during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, and last September, the Azerbaijani army initiated an anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh, and liberated the rest of its territories, ending 30 years Armenian occupation.

RelatedTreaty needed to finalise normalisation between Baku and Yerevan: Aliyev
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf