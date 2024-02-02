Poland will no longer take the EU to court to attempt to cancel numerous climate change policies and is preparing to withdraw lawsuits the previous government had filed to do this, sources familiar with the matter have said.

After years of resisting certain European Union climate policies under the previous Law and Justice (PiS) party, Poland's October 2023 election has marked a shift in Warsaw's stance on fighting climate change.

Donald Tusk's new pro-European government is planning to formally withdraw its ongoing legal challenges against some of the EU's main climate change policies at the EU's top court, government and EU sources said.

Poland's previous government had brought lawsuits to the EU's top court including four cases last year attempting to annul EU climate policies: a law banning new CO2-emitting car sales from 2035, an EU policy setting national emissions-cutting targets, changes to the EU's carbon market and goals to protect forests so they can store more carbon.