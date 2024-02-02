WORLD
Kosovo court sentences ethnic Serb to 13 years in prison for war crimes
Basic Court in Pristina found Dusko Arsic guilty for mistreatment, expulsion, and murder of Albanian residents of Pristina during the Kosovo War of 1998-99.
Arsic was arrested in Dec. 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 2, 2024

A court in Kosovo has sentenced ethnic Serb Dusko Arsic to 13 years in prison for war crimes, including involvement in the mistreatment, expulsion, and murder of Albanian residents of Pristina during the Kosovo War of 1998-99.

On Friday, the Basic Court in Pristina found Arsic guilty of forcing civilians to leave Pristina and its surroundings between January and June 1999.

According to the ruling, he, as well as members of the Serbian police and paramilitary groups, also plundered and damaged Albanian properties.

Arsic was arrested in Dec. 2023 and was put on trial for his role in the murder of B.S. and the physical and mental abuse of the injured A.K. on April 20, 1999, in the Butovc village of Pristina.

Arsic's lawyer announced that he would file an appeal against the verdict.

RelatedKosovo - from war to 10 years of independence
