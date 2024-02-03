TÜRKİYE
Turkish authorities capture more Daesh suspects linked to church attack
The assault on Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul's Sariyer district resulted in the tragic death of one person.
Two gunmen opened fire last Sunday on worshippers at a Catholic church in Istanbul's Sariyer district. / Photo: AA
February 3, 2024

Seventeen suspected members of the Daesh terrorist organisation linked to a shooting at a Catholic church in Istanbul have been apprehended in an anti-terror operation, Turkish security sources said.

Intelligence and police forces identified the perpetrators and suspects believed to be linked to the attack on the Santa Maria Church that left one person dead, the sources said on Saturday.

Simultaneous operations, centred in Istanbul, were carried out by security forces to disrupt the activities of the suspects and prevent potential terror attacks in the country, the sources added.

Numerous organisational documents were also seized during the operations.

Two gunmen opened fire last Sunday on worshippers at a Catholic church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, killing Tuncer Cihan, 52. The attack was claimed by the Daesh terror group.

Operations by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) thwarted several other attacks planned by the terror group against synagogues, churches, and the Iraqi Embassy in December 2023. They also led to the capture of suspected members of the group and the seizure of its digital materials.​​​​​​​

More Daesh members arrested

In subsequent anti-terror operations following the church attack, Turkish security forces caught 34 foreign members of the Daesh terrorist group, including some wanted with an Interpol red notice, Turkish interior minister announced.

The suspects were apprehended in Cage-35 anti-terror operations carried out simultaneously in the provinces of Istanbul, Kocaeli, Yalova, Kayseri, Bursa, Duzce, and Yozgat, Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Saturday.

They are accused of engaging in activities related to the Daesh terrorist organisation and other terror groups associated with conflict zones, said Yerlikaya.

Unauthorised firearms, a significant amount of foreign currency, and digital materials were also seized during the operations, he added.

SOURCE:AA
