Around 150,000 people have taken to the streets of Berlin as nationwide protests against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) entered their fourth week.

Protests were also taking place in cities such as Dresden and Hanover on Saturday, in a sign of growing alarm at strong public support for the AfD.

People flocked to the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, where protesters gathered under the slogan "We are the Firewall" to protest against right-wing extremism and to show support for democracy.

“We absolutely must not allow the stories that we experienced in 1930 or even back in the 1920s to happen again... We must do everything we can to prevent that,” said Jonas Schmidt, who came from the western port city of Bremen. "That’s why I’m here.”

Jakob Springfeld, who speaks for the NGO Solidarity Network Saxony, said he was shocked that it had taken such a long time for mass demonstrations against the far-right, given the AfD had been successful in many smaller communities already.

"But there's a jolt now. And the fact that the jolt is coming provides hope I believe."

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the protests were "a strong sign in favour of democracy and our constitution".

"Whether in Eisenach, Homburg or Berlin: in small and large cities across the country, many citizens are coming together to demonstrate against forgetting, against hatred and hate speech," Scholz wrote on X.