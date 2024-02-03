In trucks, vans and RVs, hundreds of people have converged in southern Texas to rally against what they say is a migrant "invasion" and to demand tough new controls at the US border with Mexico.

The convoy decided to gather in the tiny town along the Rio Grande River on Saturday, which forms the natural border between the United States and Mexico, as debate swirls again about how to address record high migrant crossings.

Hundreds of thousands of people from Central and South America, and beyond, have waded across the river in recent month in hopes of better lives in the United States.

One of the event's organizers, suggesting holy backing for their cause, has called those massing here "God's Army."

Under the slogan "Take our border back," these activists, traveling in convoys from the across the United States, have been arriving in towns along the border to camp and protest this weekend.

"Migration on the border is out of control," 43-year-old Robyn Forzano, who was guarding the entrance to the Quemado ranch where protesters were meeting, told AFP.

Biden vs Abbott

Eagle Pass, about 30 kilometers from Quemado, has become the epicenter of a prickly conflict between Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, and the Biden administration.