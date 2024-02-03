WORLD
Anti-immigrant protestors converge in Texas as Biden -Abbot conflict ensues
Biden administration and Texas Governor are fighting a prickly conflict ever since national guardsmen prevented federal border police from reaching the river to rescue three migrants who ultimately drowned.
Under the slogan "Take our border back," protestors are traveling in convoys from the across the United States, and arriving in towns along the border to camp and protest  / Photo: Reuters
February 3, 2024

In trucks, vans and RVs, hundreds of people have converged in southern Texas to rally against what they say is a migrant "invasion" and to demand tough new controls at the US border with Mexico.

The convoy decided to gather in the tiny town along the Rio Grande River on Saturday, which forms the natural border between the United States and Mexico, as debate swirls again about how to address record high migrant crossings.

Hundreds of thousands of people from Central and South America, and beyond, have waded across the river in recent month in hopes of better lives in the United States.

One of the event's organizers, suggesting holy backing for their cause, has called those massing here "God's Army."

Under the slogan "Take our border back," these activists, traveling in convoys from the across the United States, have been arriving in towns along the border to camp and protest this weekend.

"Migration on the border is out of control," 43-year-old Robyn Forzano, who was guarding the entrance to the Quemado ranch where protesters were meeting, told AFP.

Biden vs Abbott

Eagle Pass, about 30 kilometers from Quemado, has become the epicenter of a prickly conflict between Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, and the Biden administration.

The federal government is suing Abbott for taking control of a park that includes an access ramp to the river, and for laying barbed wire along the riverbank.

In mid-January, the Biden administration complained that Texas national guardsmen had prevented federal border police from reaching the river to try to rescue three migrants who ultimately drowned.

Biden has taken the case all the way to the US Supreme Court, which has authorised the border police to cut the barbed wire.

But a defiant Abbott has ordered more fencing to be erected, and has garnered support from Republican governors around the country, who have sent their own guardsmen or resources to the border.

Seizing on the issue, Republicans in the House of Representatives have launched historic impeachment proceedings against Biden's Homeland Security chief, with votes expected in the coming weeks.

"That river today is a disaster zone," Jessie Fuentes, who owns a kayak rental business near the Rio Grande, told journalists. "It is becoming a military base."

He added: "Certain individuals or certain groups claiming to be an 'Army of God' are coming to our community to spread hate and to spread dissension.

"And I'm troubled by that, because this is not who we are."

SOURCE:AFP
