Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited the region affected by the devastating February 6 earthquakes, delivering new houses to citizens affected by the quakes as the first anniversary of the disaster nears.

“Türkiye is rapidly healing the wounds of the disaster of the century by displaying the solidarity of the century,” Erdogan said, addressing a key handover ceremony of 10,698 post-quake houses in Gaziantep on Sunday.

Remembering with mercy over 53 thousand citizens who lost their lives in the earthquakes, the president stressed that authorities have been working uninterruptedly to rebuild the earthquake zone. Just in Gaziantep, ​​the construction of nearly 14 thousand houses is swiftly continuing.

Erdogan also attended the opening ceremony of Gaziantep City Hospital, where he vowed that Türkiye “will not rest until we fully revive our quake-hit cities with their infrastructure, superstructure, city centres and rural areas.”

On Friday, Erdogan was in Hatay, the hardest hit city by the natural disaster, where the highest number of deaths occurred. In the coming days, he will visit Kahramanmaras, Sanliurfa, Adiyaman, and Elazig to attend key handover ceremonies.

Reviving quake-hit cities