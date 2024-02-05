TÜRKİYE
We will respond with equal force to PKK attacks — Turkish defence ministry
Turkish armed forces neutralise 11 PKK/YPG terrorists preparing to attack in the Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield regions in northern Syria.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.  /Photo: AA Archive / Others
February 5, 2024

Turkish armed forces "neutralised" 11 PKK/YPG terrorists identified in northern Syria, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence said.

"11 PKK/YPG terrorists who were preparing to attack in the Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield regions in northern Syria were neutralised," the ministry said on X on Monday.

"We continue to respond with equal force to the terrorist's attack attempts," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
