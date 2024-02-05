More than 1,000 migrants and asylum seekers from sub-Saharan countries have arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands in 18 boats over the past three days, Spain’s marine rescue service said.

A body was found in one of the boats on Monday.

The archipelago off northwest Africa has seen a surge in migrant arrivals in recent weeks as more people from West Africa attempt the dangerous journey.

Officials say 7,270 migrants and asylum seekers arrived in January, about as many as in the first six months of 2023. Most of the boats depart from Mauritania.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit the West African country on Thursday to encourage authorities to try to curtail the departures.

Spain and the European Union have cooperation agreements with both Mauritania and neighbouring Senegal to try to reduce the number of migrants and asylum seekers arriving on the islands.

But some people insist on taking their chances and say there are few opportunities and sometimes politicalturmoil at home.