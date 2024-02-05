WORLD
More than 1,000 migrants reach Spain's Canary Islands in three days
The archipelago off northwest Africa has seen a surge in migrant arrivals in recent weeks as more people from West Africa attempt the dangerous journey.
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel at the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. / Photo: Reuters
February 5, 2024

More than 1,000 migrants and asylum seekers from sub-Saharan countries have arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands in 18 boats over the past three days, Spain’s marine rescue service said.

A body was found in one of the boats on Monday.

The archipelago off northwest Africa has seen a surge in migrant arrivals in recent weeks as more people from West Africa attempt the dangerous journey.

Officials say 7,270 migrants and asylum seekers arrived in January, about as many as in the first six months of 2023. Most of the boats depart from Mauritania.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit the West African country on Thursday to encourage authorities to try to curtail the departures.

Spain and the European Union have cooperation agreements with both Mauritania and neighbouring Senegal to try to reduce the number of migrants and asylum seekers arriving on the islands.

But some people insist on taking their chances and say there are few opportunities and sometimes politicalturmoil at home.

Spain's interior ministry says a record 55,618 migrants and asylum seekers arrived by boat — most of them in the Canary Islands — last year, almost double the number of the previous year.

The Spanish non-profit organisation Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders) says more than 6,600 migrants died while trying to reach Spain by boat last year, most of them on the Atlantic route.

The figure is more than double the number reported by the organisation for 2022.

Caminando Fronteras says it compiles its own figures from families of migrants and rescue statistics.

