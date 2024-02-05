Eight global technology companies including Microsoft and Mastercard have pledged at a forum in Slovenia to build 'more ethical' AI in accordance with UNESCO's framework of principles.

The deal on Monday comes after UNESCO in 2021 adopted its Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, which is based on "the promotion and protection of human rights, human dignity, and ensuring diversity and inclusiveness".

The other six signatory firms were GSMA, the Lenovo Group, INNIT, LG AI Research, Salesforce and Telefonica.

The companies agreed to integrate the values and principles of UNESCO's 2021 framework "when designing and deploying AI systems", according to a statement.

The deal obliges the signatories to "guarantee human rights in the design, development, purchase, sale, and use of AI".

It also calls on them to carry out due diligence in a bid to "meet safety standards and identify the adverse effects of AI" while aiming to prevent and mitigate them.