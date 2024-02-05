TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Disaster communications cannot be considered a preference: Türkiye's Altun
"Our disaster communication strategies have been one of the most strategic tools we have available for disaster preparedness, emergency response, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts," says Türkiye's comms director.
Disaster communications cannot be considered a preference: Türkiye's Altun
"We, as Türkiye, consider the disaster of the century to be a milestone in the context of disaster communication,” Altun expressed. / Photo: AA
February 5, 2024

Disaster communication is among the pillars of Türkiye’s communications model, and cannot be considered a preference for any country, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has stressed.

"Being a critical component of an integrated disaster management approach, disaster communication is, therefore, a fundamental element of the strategic communication policy of our state," Altun said on Monday, addressing the Disaster Communication Symposium on the First Anniversary of the Disaster of the Century on February 6, 2023.

Every disaster, regardless of its intensity, requires an emergency response and effective process management, Altun emphasised, adding that disaster communications cannot be limited to times of disaster.

The Directorate of Communications has been informing the public before disasters and carrying out disaster prevention and risk reduction activities per their areas of responsibility, he said.

"Our disaster communication strategies have been one of the most strategic tools we have available for disaster preparedness, emergency response, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts,” the communications director stressed.

Recommended

'A milestone'

Following the twin earthquakes, Türkiye did not move with a mentality of just healing its wounds and carrying on, Altun said, commemorating over 53,000 lives that were lost as a result of the devastating earthquakes that hit 11 southern cities, affecting 14 million people.

"We, as Türkiye, consider the disaster of the century to be a milestone in the context of disaster communication,” Altun expressed.

Since the earthquakes on February 6, the Directorate of Communications has been striving to move Türkiye to the next level of disaster communication with significant efforts while also contributing to the academic and intellectual body of knowledge in the field, he added.

The communications director underlined that from search and rescue operations to the efficient management of emergency response logistics, to the delivery of humanitarian aid for health services, effective management of the communication process is crucial.

"Today, disaster communication cannot be considered as a preference for any country. Disaster communication is a matter of public governance that must be worked on and invested in," Altun said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan