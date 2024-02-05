Disaster communication is among the pillars of Türkiye’s communications model, and cannot be considered a preference for any country, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has stressed.

"Being a critical component of an integrated disaster management approach, disaster communication is, therefore, a fundamental element of the strategic communication policy of our state," Altun said on Monday, addressing the Disaster Communication Symposium on the First Anniversary of the Disaster of the Century on February 6, 2023.

Every disaster, regardless of its intensity, requires an emergency response and effective process management, Altun emphasised, adding that disaster communications cannot be limited to times of disaster.

The Directorate of Communications has been informing the public before disasters and carrying out disaster prevention and risk reduction activities per their areas of responsibility, he said.

"Our disaster communication strategies have been one of the most strategic tools we have available for disaster preparedness, emergency response, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts,” the communications director stressed.