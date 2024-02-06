TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Red Cross highlights funding gaps on 1st anniversary of Türkiye quakes
"Our appeals for Türkiye and Syria, totaling over $573 million are still significantly underfunded, for Türkiye that gap stands at 65 percent," Jessie Thomson, the head of Red Cross Türkiye delegation tells UN briefing in Geneva.
Red Cross highlights funding gaps on 1st anniversary of Türkiye quakes
Catastrophic twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 shook southern Türkiye and northern Syria on February 6, levelling thousands of buildings and claiming the lives of over 53,500 people. / Photo: AA Archive
February 6, 2024

On the first anniversary of the deadly twin earthquakes which shook parts of Türkiye and Syria, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has drawn attention to big funding gaps.

"Our appeals for Türkiye and Syria, totalling over $573 million are still significantly underfunded, for Türkiye that gap stands at 65 percent," Jessie Thomson, the head of the Red Cross Türkiye delegation, told a UN briefing in Geneva via video link on Tuesday.

"Now is not the time to scale down," Thomson urged. "We really need to redouble our efforts to support communities to make a significant impact on their lives and to empower people to rebuild their lives. And really to help restart and reinforce those local economies."

"We really must ensure that the passage of time does not diminish our attention or our commitment to these communities," she added.

Reiterating Red Cross's steadfast dedication to making a lasting impact on the lives of those affected, she said: "But we can't do it alone. We need the continued support of the international community to bridge funding gaps and to provide the necessary resources for the ongoing recovery."

Recommended

"Now is the time for solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria as well," she said.

Catastrophic twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 shook southern Türkiye and northern Syria on February 6, levelling thousands of buildings and claiming the lives of over 53,500 people.

RelatedTürkiye heals wounds of quakes through solidarity of the century: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan