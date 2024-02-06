Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, paying an official visit to the island nation of Malta, has taken the time to visit the historic Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery located in a southeastern town.

Fidan, along with his delegation, placed a wreath at a monument at the cemetery in Marsa and observed a moment of silence on Tuesday, leaving red carnations on each grave.

He also learned more about the cemetery from Türkiye’s ambassador to Valletta, Erdeniz Sen.

After visiting the cemetery, Fidan also visited the Turkish Embassy in the capital Valletta.

After starting his diplomatic engagements in Malta in the morning with one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings with his Maltese counterpart Ian Borg, Fidan is expected to meet later in the day with Prime Minister Robert Abela and President George Vella.