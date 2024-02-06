TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces detain several Daesh suspects in three provinces
Turkish security forces arrest 10 out of 15 detained suspects, five of them put under judicial control measures.
Turkish security forces detain several Daesh suspects in three provinces
Operations were carried out at 23 addresses, including one each in the provinces of Kocaeli and Yalova, and eight districts in the Istanbul metropolis. / Photo: AA
February 6, 2024

In anti-terror operations against Daesh in three provinces centred in Istanbul, Turkish security forces have detained 15 suspects, and 10 were later arrested, according to an official statement.

Coordinated efforts led by the Istanbul Security Directorate's counterterrorism and intelligence branches and the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) aimed to capture 20 suspects linked to Daesh's so-called Khorasan Province (ISKP) network in Türkiye, said a police statement on Tuesday.

Operations were carried out at 23 addresses, including one each in the provinces of Kocaeli and Yalova, and eight districts in the Istanbul metropolis.

It said 12 suspects were detained, along with three more suspects, including two from the ongoing operation and one related to the January 28 attack on Istanbul’s Santa Maria Church, in which one person was killed.

Out of the total 15 suspects, five were placed under judicial control measures, while 10 were arrested and remanded to correctional facilities, it added.

Recommended

Tuesday’s operations follow the arrest of seventeen suspected members of the Daesh terrorist organisation on Saturday, who Turkish authorities say are linked to the church attack.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

RelatedTurkish authorities capture more Daesh suspects linked to church attack
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan