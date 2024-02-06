At a meeting in the Czech capital, the Turkish ambassador to Prague called for an immediate ceasefire to end the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.

The meeting on the Israel-Palestine issue on Tuesday, hosted by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, included the participation of ambassadors of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

"I am happy to inform to you that despite their differences on other issues, all members of the OIC as well as the members of the Arab League are fully united when it comes to helping Palestine. However, this is neither an Arab issue nor a Muslim issue. The issue at hand is a humanitarian tragedy," said Turkish Ambassador Egemen Bagis, chairing the group formed by envoys of the OIC member countries in Prague, during the meeting at the Foreign Ministry.

Touching on the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, despite rising criticism of Israeli attacks and its extremist rhetoric, he stressed that last month’s interim ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is a sign that Israel must stop its massacres.

Telling how 27,000 Palestinians, 70 percent of them women and children, have been killed by Israeli forces, Bagis stressed that a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders is the only solution for all Palestinians and Israelis to live in safety.

Importance of immediate ceasefire