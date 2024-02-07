Police in Austin, Texas said that the weekend stabbing of a 23-year-old Palestinian American man was a "bias-motivated incident."

The Austin Police Department said it is currently investigating the case.

"Based on the information we received, we believe the February 4, 2024 incident to be bias-motivated, and it will be reviewed by the Hate Crimes Review Committee," they said in a statement on Tuesday.

The victim, identified by his father as Zacharia Doar, was hospitalised and underwent surgery, according to reports.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) held a press conference in Austin, during which it called for hate crime charges to be filed.

In a separate statement after the announcement by Austin police that the incident will be evaluated by the Hate Crimes Review Committee, CAIR said it welcomes the move.