A wave of strike action has brought Germany to a standstill in recent weeks, as Europe's largest economy has struggled for growth and consumers have felt the pinch from sky-high inflation.

Rail, bus and airport workers have walked out one after another amid bitter salary negotiations in a country that usually prides itself on good labour relations.

The latest industrial action by airport ground staff has forced Lufthansa to cancel nine out of every 10 flights for Wednesday.

How did the strikes start to pile up? Here are five things to know:

When did the strikes start?

Since the end of 2022, Germany has seen growing labour unrest, while real wages have fallen by four percent since the start of the war in Ukraine.

A clutch of sectors received pay rises last year — sometimes up to 10 percent —but the new settlements did not ease tensions as inflation stayed high at 5.3 percent last year.

The continued price pressure has strained pay talks and led to the number of strikes multiplying.

At the end of January, train drivers staged a five-day walkout, before workers at airports and local transport services followed with their own industrial action.

Why now?

Union demands are clashing with "the fact that many businesses are in crisis and do not have much to distribute", making a quick resolution complicated, according to Hagen Lesch from the IW economic think tank.

Labour relations on edge?

The proliferation of strikes has called into question the future of Germany's otherwise consensus-driven labour relations.