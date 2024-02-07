A drone strike on a vehicle in Baghdad has killed three people, including two leaders of a pro-Iran group, a security source and a member of the group said.

One of those killed was a commander of the Kataeb Hezbollah group in charge of military affairs in Syria, a member of the pro-Iran Iraqi group told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

The security sources also reported the deaths of two Kataeb Hezbollah members.

"A drone fired three rockets at a 4X4 car" in east Baghdad, said one source.

Local media also reported that at least three explosions had been heard in Baghdad.

A US official familiar with the matter said that a senior Kataib Hezbollah commander was targeted in a US strike on Wednesday in Iraq.

The official was not authorised to comment publicly and requested anonymity.