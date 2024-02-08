WORLD
2 MIN READ
NYC police detains dozens of pro-Palestine protesters ahead of Biden speech
Protesters demanded that the US president put an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and cease US support for Israel.
NYC police detains dozens of pro-Palestine protesters ahead of Biden speech
Police officers watch over pro-Palestinian protesters that gathered near Columbus Circle in New York / Photo: AP
February 8, 2024

New York City police have detained dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters for blocking the street in front of the building where President Joe Biden was set to speak.

A scuffle broke out between New York Police Department (NYPD) officers and protesters gathered around the building in Manhattan where Biden's campaign event was set to take place ahead of the November presidential elections.

A number of predominantly Jewish protesters who accused the president of supporting the genocide in Gaza were arrested Wednesday on 5th Avenue after clashing with police.

Ahead of Biden's event, New York police had to bring two police buses to the scene to transport protesters blocking the road right in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to a detention centre.

RelatedHundreds protest against Dutch government for supplying arms to Israel

Hundreds of Palestinian supporters also gathered at Columbus Circle in another part of Manhattan, protesting Biden's arrival in New York and calling for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza.

Recommended

Protesters were pushed by NYPD officers onto the sidewalk opposite the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where a fundraising event for the Democratic Party was taking place.  

They were demanding that Biden put an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and cease US support for Israel in order to win their votes.

Biden's visit to New York, where he attended three events throughout the day, also disrupted city traffic.

After landing at John F Kennedy International Airport on Air Force One, Biden landed in the Wall Street area of the city centre by helicopter in the afternoon.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf