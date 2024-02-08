An estimated 127 million people are voting on Thursday in Pakistan’s 12th parliamentary elections – a contentious democratic affair held under the shadow of an economic crisis, military intervention, and internal strife.

The eve of the election saw two political offices in southwestern Pakistan bombed, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 people.

Forty-four political parties are competing for 266 seats in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, while an additional 70 seats are reserved for women and minorities.

Following the election, the newly-elected parliament will select a prime minister. If no party secures a majority, the largest party in terms of assembly seats can form a coalition government.

Here are some facts about the primary political figures vying to lead Pakistan.

Who is running?

Three main parties are exerting influence: the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Imran Khan

The former prime minister, currently in detention since August and barred from political involvement due to numerous corruption and criminal charges, is facing the election season behind bars.

Despite allegations and legal ramifications, the ex-cricket star maintains his innocence, attributing his predicament to strained relations with the country's influential military, particularly evident during the events preceding a no-confidence vote in 2022.

The military refutes any interference in political affairs.

Nonetheless, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is pursuing an unconventional campaign strategy, leveraging social media and clandestine outreach efforts.

Following the election commission's ruling disqualifying the party from participation and revoking its emblematic cricket bat symbol, party members have been registered as independent candidates.

Observers suggest that Khan, aged 71, retains a significant support base, with affiliated candidates likely to secure votes, albeit insufficient to secure a government majority.

Despite his assurance that independent candidates won't align with other parties, the allure of political alliances post-election remains considerable.

His legal team is actively pursuing appeals against his sentences, the lengthiest being a 14-year imprisonment term.

Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is a leading candidate to assume leadership in the country, having resolved a longstanding dispute with Pakistan's influential military, analysts say.

The 74-year-old head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and three-time former prime minister returned from a self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom late last year.

Despite contesting the previous election from jail, courts overturned his corruption convictions, and a lifetime ban from politics was lifted. His party has indicated his ambition to serve as prime minister once again, aiming to address the nation's economic challenges and curb inflation.

However, uncertainties arise regarding his health condition and readiness to lead a government in the event that his party fails to secure a decisive majority and must form a coalition.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz's daughter holds a significant position within the PML-N party and has been groomed by her father to succeed him politically. She currently serves as the party's senior vice president.

Maryam, aged 50, faced imprisonment alongside her father just prior to the 2018 elections on corruption allegations, which were subsequently reversed.