Independent candidates linked to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan were outperforming expectations in early tallies from Pakistan's election, after a long delay in results added to accusations of poll rigging.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was barred from contesting Thursday's election as a bloc, but unofficial tallies on Friday by local TV channels showed independent candidates — including dozens anointed by his party — leading in most constituencies.

By 9:00 am (0400 GMT) — more than 16 hours after polling stations closed — the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced just 13 National Assembly results.

Five had gone to independent candidates linked to PTI, four to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and four to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

"There was a sense of certainty about the outcome," Sarah Khan, an assistant professor of political science at Yale University, told AFP.

"That sense of certainty got upset very early on," she added. "It's definitely not the foregone conclusion that anybody thought it might be."

Before the first results were officially announced, PTI chief organiser Omar Ayub Khan said he was confident the party had done enough.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent candidates have the ability to form the next federal government with a two-thirds majority," he said in a video statement released to the media.

The PML-N had been expected to win the most seats following Thursday's vote, with analysts saying its 74-year-old founder Nawaz Sharif had the blessing of the military-led establishment.

Party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said they were still hopeful of taking the largest province of Punjab, crucial to forming a government.