‘Lack of communication’ delays Pakistan election results, says interim govt
‘Situation is now satisfactory and results are expected to be flowing in continuously,’ says Interior Ministry.
Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), protest outside the temporary election commission office demanding free and fair results of the election at Shahdarah in Lahore, Pakistan. / Photo: Reuters
February 9, 2024

Pakistan’s interim government has said a “lack of communication” due to the suspension of mobile phone services caused a delay in announcing the results of general elections.

In a short statement on Friday, the Interior Ministry said the cellular services, including mobile internet, were suspended to “ensure foolproof security situation.”

“The media and public concerns about late processing of the results to respective ROs (polling officers) have been reviewed. This has been attributed to lack of communication which was the result of precautions taken to ensure a foolproof security situation,” the ministry said.

“The protocols, in ensuring safe custody of both personnel and ballots, are elaborate which consumed significant time. The situation is now satisfactory and results are expected to be flowing in continuously,” it added.

The statement came following countrywide criticism of the Election Commission due to delay in election results.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, interim Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz also said the decision to close mobile phone services on election day was “not an easy decision.”

“We knew there would be noise from every side over the decision, but I would take this decision again if I had to,” Ejaz said in a news conference alongside interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and others.

According to provisional results announced so far, independent candidates, most of whom are back by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, have won 62 seats of the 266-seat National Assembly, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with 43, and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with 38 seats.

A party needs a simple majority of 169 seats in the 336-seat parliament to form the national government.

Accusation of “manipulating” results

Pakistan held general elections on Thursday to elect the country’s new parliament and four provincial assemblies.

However, political parties and voters have raised concerns over the delay in the announcement of official results.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused election authorities of “manipulating” results.

"According to independent reports, PTI has won well over 150 National Assembly seats & is in a solid position to form government in Federal, Punjab & KP, with a clear majority," the party said on X.

"However, manipulation of the results in the late hours of the night is an utter disgrace & a brazen theft of the nation’s mandate. The people of Pakistan vehemently reject the rigged results," it said.

Sharif's PML-N has also claimed victory and said they will form federal and Punjab governments.

"PMLN, Alhamdolillah emerging as the single largest party in centre and in Punjab. Some results awaited. MNS will head to PMLN HQ for the victory speech as soon as final results are received," Nawaz Sharif's daughter and his party’s chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif wrote on X.

