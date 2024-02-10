Four of seven suspects arrested for suspected ties to the Israeli intelligence service admitted to connections to Mossad, according to official documents.

Seven of the nine suspects who were detained by the joint operation of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the General Directorate of Security (EGM) were arrested on Friday and four confessed to ties to Israeli intelligence, according to a referral letter prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

The letter said a suspect identified as G.K. has been in contact with an Israeli intelligence division referred to in the documents as "Israeli Intelligence Service Online Operation Center" since 2019 under the capacity of "private detective" and continued contact with foreign persons and companies upon orders by Yuriy Kovalchuk, who was determined to be a part of the division. It also underlined that he fulfilled the instructions for research, reconnaissance and follow-up activities.

G.K., who gained a financial benefit, collected information about six people in collaboration with other suspects identified as S.A.Y., F.S.K., S.Y. and Y.A.D. -- two of whom are spouse and stepson.

The letter emphasised that the suspect also obtained information from the state's database through contacts in public institutions and organisations and shared them with another suspect, M.K., who was detained on "espionage" charges.

It said he shared information with M.K. in exchange for financial income.

Related Türkiye detains 33 people suspected of spying for Israel's Mossad

The letter also stated that M.K. made 64 payments to G.K.'s account and 35 times to the spouse's account between 2019 - 2022, in return for information.

Records obtained showed that G.K. was in communication with Mossad officials within the scope of the examination of digital materials.

It was recorded that he accepted the situation. It also mentioned in the letter that it was determined that G.K. acted together with the spouse during the follow-up to give the appearance of family.

In the letter, which included evaluati ons about G.K's spouse F.S.K., it underlined that a large number of and unusual amounts of money transfers were determined in F.S.K.'s bank accounts, and that F.S.K., who was aware of the money traffic due to involvement in tracking and information gathering activities, also partially admitted to the findings in her statements.

It was mentioned in the letter that S.Y., the spouse of another suspect, B.Y., participated in espionage by posing as a family and that they placed GPS devices on the vehicles of targets and took photographs.

M.K. detained in 'military and political espionage' case

The letter included information that M.K. was detained within the scope of the case file in which he was tried for "military and political espionage" at the Istanbul 30th High Criminal Court.