Hungarian President Katalin Novak resigned amid outrage about her pardoning a child sexual abuse convict.

Novak faced pressure to resign because of her controversial decision last April to pardon Endre K., who was convicted of covering up crimes committed by a sexual predator at a children’s home.

Novak announced her resignation on Saturday in a video message shared by Hungarian public broadcaster, M1.

''I issued a pardon that caused bewilderment and unrest for many people ... I made a mistake,'' she said.

''Protecting children is our common responsibility,'' added Hungary's first female president.

Several officials resigned