CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Wheat Moroccan farmers grapple with drought, risking agricultural economy
With years of drought, Moroccan farmers in Berrechid face crop losses and economic strain, highlighting the urgent need for agricultural policy reform in the water-scarce region.
Wheat Moroccan farmers grapple with drought, risking agricultural economy
Morocco faces sixth consecutive year of drought. / Photo: AFP
February 11, 2024

Around this time every year, Moroccan wheat farmer Abderrahim Mohafid is usually preparing for his spring harvest, but this year his fields lay unusually bare.

"The harvest is already lost," said Mohafid, 54, as he glanced at his 20-hectare field where almost nothing has grown. "Wheat should already be at 60 centimetres."

More than 88 percent of Berrechid's vast agricultural lands are not irrigated, with farmers relying instead on rain, according to Morocco's agriculture ministry.

Yet so far this year, the North African country has seen only about half the rainfall it did during the same period last year, Morocco's water minister Nizar Baraka said.

This has occurred in parallel with temperatures in Morocco increasing by an average of 1.8 degrees Celsius (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to the period between 1981 and 2010, he added.

In recent weeks, Moroccan authorities have restricted the opening of hammams and car wash stations in several cities and prohibited the watering of golf courses or gardens with drinking water, as the country's dams are only at 23 percent capacity, compared to around 32 percent last year.

RelatedWorld groundwater levels displaying widespread 'accelerated' decline: study

'Serious impact on economy'

The successive years of drought are "compromising" this agricultural season, says Abderrahim Handouf, an agronomist.

The situation, Handouf added, will have a "serious impact on the economy" of the country where a third of the population works in agriculture.

Recommended

The sector also accounts for 14 percent of Morocco's exports, with exported produce seen as more profitable than that sold in domestic markets.

Mohafid said he hoped to make up for losses in previous seasons by adapting new sowing techniques, such as planting seeds without ploughing the field first, allowing the soil to preserve its natural humidity.

RelatedSpain's Catalonia declares drought emergency for Barcelona

A policy issue

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has warned of a "disorderly intensification of irrigation" in Berrechid over the past two decades.

The North African country's needs are estimated at more than 16 billion cubic metres of water, including 87 percent for the agricultural sector, but it has only had five billion cubic metres over the last five years, according to the water ministry.

"Agricultural policy should be reviewed from top to bottom," said Handouf.

"Today, I'm under the impression that the government is looking in one direction while reality is in the opposite direction."

RelatedFarmers in drought-hit Iraq forced to reduce crops: NGO
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter