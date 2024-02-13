Indian security forces have fired tear gas to stop thousands of farmers demanding minimum crop prices from marching on the capital New Delhi after talks with the government failed.

Local broadcasters Tuesday showed thick clouds of tear gas fired to disperse protesters near Ambala, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of the capital.

Police have set up a fearsome blockade of metal spikes, cement and steel barricades on the highways from three surrounding states leading to the capital.

"Maximum numbers have been deployed", Ranjay Atrishya, assistant commissioner of Delhi Police, said.

Public gatherings of more than five people have been banned in the capital.

Farmers in India have political heft due to their sheer numbers, and the threat of renewed protests comes ahead of national elections likely to begin in April.

Two-thirds of India's 1.4 billion people draw their livelihood from agriculture, accounting for nearly a fifth of the country's GDP, according to government figures.