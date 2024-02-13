Turkish military forces have "neutralised" five members of the PKK/YPG terrorist group in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said.

"The Turkish Armed Forces neutralised five PKK/YPG terrorists preparing to disrupt peace and security in the Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield zones in northern Syria," the ministry said Tuesday on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"We are determined and resolute in rooting out terrorism at its source," it added.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Operations across four provinces

In a distinct operation aimed at the PKK in Istanbul and three additional provinces, security sources reported on Tuesday that 21 suspects have been apprehended.