TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's anti-terror operations take down PKK/YPG terrorists in N Syria
Turkish military operations in northern Syria, coupled with operations across four provinces in Türkiye, spotlight Ankara's dedication to safeguarding peace and security both domestically and regionally.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
February 13, 2024

Turkish military forces have "neutralised" five members of the PKK/YPG terrorist group in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said.

"The Turkish Armed Forces neutralised five PKK/YPG terrorists preparing to disrupt peace and security in the Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield zones in northern Syria," the ministry said Tuesday on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"We are determined and resolute in rooting out terrorism at its source," it added.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Operations across four provinces

In a distinct operation aimed at the PKK in Istanbul and three additional provinces, security sources reported on Tuesday that 21 suspects have been apprehended.

Within the scope of the investigation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office Terrorism and Organised Crimes Investigation Bureau, it was determined that some suspects active in the youth structure of the PKK terrorist organisation organised the illegal entry and exit of individuals connected to the organisation to Greece.

According to the sources, it was found that the suspects, who were evaluated as capable of conducting illegal street actions or directing them, facilitated the passage of terrorist organisation members from Greece to Türkiye.

It was also determined that 27 suspects, who were identified as propagating terrorist organisation propaganda on social media accounts, were targeted for capture, leading to simultaneous operations in 13 districts of Istanbul as well as in Aydin, Batman, and Diyarbakir provinces, where 28 addresses were raided.

During the operations, 21 suspects were detained.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, the UK, and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.

