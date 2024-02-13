TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Bengisu Avci becomes 1st Turkish swimmer to cross New Zealand's Cook Strait
The Turkish ultramarathon swimmer, renowned for her record-breaking English Channel crossing, reaches yet another milestone in her career.
Bengisu Avci becomes 1st Turkish swimmer to cross New Zealand's Cook Strait
Despite facing the challenges of 13C (55.4F) water and the looming risk of hypothermia, Avci embarked on a formidable 26-kilometer (16-mile) swim across the Cook Strait / Photo: AA
February 13, 2024

Bengisu Avci, 27, has become the very first Turkish swimmer to cross New Zealand's Cook Strait.

"A big applause to Bengisu! We congratulate Ms. Bengisu Avci, the first ever Turkish swimmer to pass the Cook Strait!" said the Turkish Embassy in Wellington on X on Tuesday.

The Turkish ultramarathon swimmer, renowned for her record-breaking English Channel crossing, reached yet another milestone in her career.

Despite facing the challenges of 13C water and the looming risk of hypothermia, Avci embarked on a formidable 26 km swim across the Cook Strait, commencing her journey at 1600GMT the previous day.

Undeterred by the harsh conditions, she completed the crossing, becoming the first Turk to accomplish this remarkable feat.

RelatedTurkish weightlifter Cansu Bektas becomes European champion
Recommended

The Oceans Seven challenge

Avci, having conquered the fourth leg of the Oceans Seven challenge, achieved a monumental feat by swimming the 36 km English Channel on August 3, 2018.

Following this remarkable accomplishment, she ventured across the 34 km Catalina Channel, linking California’s Santa Catalina Island and the city of Los Angeles on Sept. 5-6, 2022.

Notably, she also crossed the daunting Strait of Gibraltar, spanning Spain and the North African nation of Morocco, in August 2023, further solidifying her status as a formidable ultramarathon swimmer.

To fulfill her ambitious goal, Avci must navigate through additional challenging channels, including the Molokai Channel in Hawaii, the Northern Channel connecting Ire land and Scotland, and the Tsugaru Channel in Japan.

RelatedAysu Turkoglu becomes youngest Turkish swimmer to cross the English Channel
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan