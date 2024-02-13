The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog has warned that Iran is "not entirely transparent" regarding its atomic programme, particularly after an official who once led Tehran's programme announced the Islamic Republic has all the pieces for a weapon "in our hands."

Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, just across the Persian Gulf, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, alluded to remarks made this weekend by Ali Akbar Salehi. Grossi noted "an accumulation of complexities" in the wider Middle East amid Israel's war on Gaza.

Iran, after the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, has pursued nuclear enrichment just below weapons-grade levels. Tehran has accumulated enough enriched uranium to build several weapons if it so chooses. However, US intelligence agencies and others assess that Iran has yet to begin a weapons program. Israel long has been believed to have its own nuclear weapons program.

Iran is "presenting a face which is not entirely transparent when it comes to its nuclear activities. Of course, this increases dangers," Grossi warned. "There's loose talk about nuclear weapons more and more, including in Iran recently. A very high official said, in fact, we have everything, it’s disassembled. Well, please let me know what you have.”

Grossi did not identify the official. However, in a late-night Iranian state television show on Sunday, Salehi appeared and said that the country had all it needed to build a weapon.

'We have all pieces'