TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s First Lady Erdogan calls for urgent action to protect the planet
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan emphasises shared goal among diverse individuals from different countries, cultures, religions to protect planet and create sustainable world for future generations.
Türkiye’s First Lady Erdogan calls for urgent action to protect the planet
Emine Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's contributions, including the Zero Waste movement and collaboration with other nations. / Photo: AA
February 13, 2024

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has called for urgent action to protect the planet and ensure a sustainable future for all during her address at a summit in Dubai.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Sustainable Development Goals 2045: Shaping the Future of Our World programme as part of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Emine Erdogan emphasised the shared goal among diverse individuals from different countries, cultures, and religions to protect the planet and create a sustainable world for future generations.

She warned against the current trajectory leading humanity and all life forms toward eternal extinction alongside established civilisations.

She stressed the need for everyone to do their part to reduce their environmental impact and highlighted the importance of cooperation between countries to address global challenges such as climate crisis and pollution.

She highlighted Türkiye's contributions, including the Zero Waste movement and collaboration with other nations.

Recommended

Erdogan also spoke about the importance of education and awareness raising in promoting sustainable development. She said that young people need to be empowered to take action and make a difference.

The future of the planet depends on our actions, she said.

RelatedTürkiye's environmental efforts in 2023: Towards a greener nation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan