Senegalese authorities have banned a planned opposition march as the United States joined growing international calls for President Macky Sall to hold an election for a successor.

The United States and France reaffirmed calls for Sall to hold the election as promised.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "spoke to the president of Senegal this morning to reiterate our concern about the situation there and to make quite clear that we want to see elections continue as they were scheduled — we want to see them take place as soon as possible," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington.

Miller said the United States was "extremely concerned about the situation".

France's Foreign Ministry urged the West African nation to ensure a "proportionate" response to protests and reiterated its calls for the presidential poll to be held "as soon as possible".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was "extremely important that all Senegalese have their right to demonstrate peacefully respected".

He called for the situation to be "resolved through established constitutional means," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

With international pressure on Sall growing, the Aar Sunu Election [Let's protect our election] collective of some 40 civil, religious and professional groups called for a peaceful rally in Dakar.

But it called off the protest until Saturday, saying that Dakar city authorities banned the march on Tuesday as it could disrupt traffic.

A heavy police presence was seen around the area where the demonstration was due to take place.

Authorities also cut mobile internet access for the second time since Sall suspended the election.

The communications ministry blamed "the dissemination on social networks of several subversive hate messages that have already provoked violent demonstrations".

Violent protests

Demonstrations in Senegal require authorisation, and authorities have routinely blocked many opposition rallies in recent years.