WORLD
2 MIN READ
NATO's Stoltenberg warns Europe against going it alone on defence
Stoltenberg reiterates a warning to US ex-president Donald Trump not to "undermine" NATO's collective security guarantee that all allies will help defend any member attacked.
NATO's Stoltenberg warns Europe against going it alone on defence
Stoltenberg says any attempt to de-link Europe from North America will also divide Europe. / Photo: AFP
February 14, 2024

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has warned Europe against trying to go it alone on defence after comments by Donald Trump prompted fresh debate over whether the continent can continue to rely on protection from the United States.

"The European Union cannot defend Europe. Eighty percent of NATO's defence expenditures come from non-EU NATO allies," Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg said it was clear that Europe's security depended not just on Europe itself but on other NATO members.

"If you just look at the map, it's obvious that all these countries, non-EU allies, are vital for the protection of Europe," he said.

He added that "any attempt to de-link Europe from North America will also divide Europe". Many European nations, particularly in Eastern Europe, see the U.S. as their primary security guarantor and would oppose any move to change that.

Recommended

Trump under criticism

Trump, the US ex-president and frontrunner to be the Republican nominee in this year's presidential election, sparked sharp criticism from Western leaders after saying he had told NATO members the US would not defend those who failed to spend enough on defence and would even encourage Russia to attack them.

Many European politicians said Trump's comments were a wake-up call and should act as a spur for Europe to do more to be able to defend itself.

Stoltenberg said European NATO members had to do more to build up defence capabilities and were doing so. But he said this should happen within a transatlantic framework.

RelatedDonald Trump urges NATO members to pay their share or face Russian acts
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions