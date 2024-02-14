NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has warned Europe against trying to go it alone on defence after comments by Donald Trump prompted fresh debate over whether the continent can continue to rely on protection from the United States.

"The European Union cannot defend Europe. Eighty percent of NATO's defence expenditures come from non-EU NATO allies," Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg said it was clear that Europe's security depended not just on Europe itself but on other NATO members.

"If you just look at the map, it's obvious that all these countries, non-EU allies, are vital for the protection of Europe," he said.

He added that "any attempt to de-link Europe from North America will also divide Europe". Many European nations, particularly in Eastern Europe, see the U.S. as their primary security guarantor and would oppose any move to change that.