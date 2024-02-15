Thursday, February 15, 2024

1534 GMT — NATO member states are aiming to deliver one million drones to Ukraine, the defence alliance's secretary-general announced.

"A group of allies is coming together with a goal of delivering one million drones to Ukraine," Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference following the defence ministers' meeting in Brussels.

"We need to shift from the slow pace of peacetime to the high tempo production demanded by conflict," he added. "Twenty NATO allies have also agreed to form a demining coalition. All of this will help to save Ukrainian lives."

Stoltenberg recalled that in the past few days, allies including Canada, Finland, and Norway announced new packages of aid, "covering key capabilities like F-16 equipment and spare parts as well as air defence."

1755 GMT — France, Ukraine to sign security deal in Paris during Zelenskyy visit

French President Emmanuel Macron will sign a bilateral security agreement with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday in Paris to provide "long-term support" to the war-ravaged country which has been battling Russia's full-scale offensive for nearly two years.

The French presidency said in a statement that Macron and Zelenskyy's bilateral meeting in the late afternoon will be followed by a news conference and a working dinner at the Elysee presidential palace. It did not release specific details about the agreement.

Macron said earlier this year that France was negotiating a bilateral deal on the model the one Ukraine recently agreed with the United Kingdom, which covers 10 years and provides a package worth around $3.2 billion) over the next fiscal year. It is the largest the UK has given to Ukraine since the war began.

1750 GMT — Biden to host feuding Polish leaders as Ukraine concerns mount

US President Joe Biden will host Poland's squabbling premier and president next month, the White House said, to shore up solidarity for Ukraine's fight against the Russian offensive.

The joint visit on March 12 will mark a rare bringing together of Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who won elections in October, and President Andrzej Duda.

"The leaders will reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine's defence against Russia's brutal war of conquest," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

1648 GMT — Ukraine reinforces 'critical' frontline town Avdiivka

Ukraine has rushed soldiers to the embattled eastern town of Avdiivka, surrounded on three sides by Russian forces, where the military said the situation was "extremely critical".

The announcement of reinforcements came as a Ukrainian rocket strike on the Russian border city of Belgorod killed at least six people, officials there said.

Both sides are escalating aerial attacks as the war nears the end of its second year. Ukraine's position around Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region has grown increasingly precarious.

1055 GMT — Attack on Russia's Belgorod kills five: governor

An air attack on the Russian city of Belgorod killed at least five people and wounded 18 others, the region's governor said.

Videos shared on social media showed a shattered storefront surrounded by debris, while a woman can be heard weeping in distress. One video showed a body covered with a blanket nearby.

"According to preliminary data, five people were killed in Belgorod, including one c hild, and another 18 people were injured, five of them children," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

1034 GMT — NATO chief warns against dividing the US and Europe or undermining their joint nuclear deterrent

The head of NATO warned member countries against allowing a wedge to be driven between the United States and Europe, as concern grows about Washington’s commitment to its allies should Donald Trump return to office.

Faced with a war in Ukraine that is draining military and financial re sources, and with a US package of support held up by infighting in Congress, European leaders and senior officials have warned that Europe must invest more in its armies and new technologies and ramp up weapons production.

“I welcome that the European allies are investing more in defence, and NATO has called for that for many, many years,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at the alliance's Brussels headquarters, where he was chairing a meeting of the organisation’s defence ministers.

“But that’s not an alternative to NATO. That is actually a way to strength NATO. And we should not pursue any path that indicates that we are trying to divide Europe from North America,” he said.

0722 GMT — Delay in US aid hurting Ukraine — NATO chief

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said a delay in passing new US aid for Ukraine was already hurting Kiev's forces on the battlefield against Russia.

"We see the impact already of the fact that the US has not been able to make a decision, but I expect the US to be able to make a decision, that the Congress and the House of Representatives will agree continued support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told journalists.

0937 GMT — Macron and Zelenskyy to sign security agreement at Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy plan to sign a bilateral security agreement at the Elysee Palace on Friday, the French presidency said.

"This agreement follows commitments made within the G7 format on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023", Macron's office said.

At the time, NATO leaders did not set a timetable for Ukraine to join the bloc, but the G7 countries pledged to provide Ukraine with long-term security support.

0930 GMT — Zelenskyy plans meetings with Scholz and Macron in critical talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Germany and France on Friday for meetings with leaders Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron, his office announced.

The visits to Ukraine's key European backers come at a critical time. With the war approaching the two-year mark, Kiev is seeking to unlock billions of dollars in Western aid to help its troops on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy will also address the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, where he will hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Kiev said. While there, he will also hold meetings with the leaders of the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

0929 GMT — Polish and British foreign ministers call on the US Congress for Ukraine aid package

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has called during a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron for the US Congress to adopt an aid package for Ukraine.

Donald Trump's opposition to a Senate-approved $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine and Israel means that it may never be voted on in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.