Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has expressed Türkiye's readiness to host orphaned children of Gaza until a permanent ceasefire is achieved and normal conditions prevail in the blockaded enclave.

Emine Erdogan accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his official visit to Cairo, and met Egyptian First Lady, Entissar Amer, after the official welcoming ceremony on Wednesday.

During the closed-door meeting, expanding aid to Gaza and addressing what can be done to solve the humanitarian crisis were discussed.

Special attention was given to the measures devised for children who became orphans due to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have killed more than 28,000 Palestinians.

Call for unity for Gaza